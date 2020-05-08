CALGARY -- The hoodie a suspect was wearing during a recent break-in at a southwest clothing store appeared to be a significant clue but investigators have determined the shirt was not on the back of its original owner.

In the overnight hours of April 26, two men gained access to the Lululemon store in the 2300 block of Fourth Street S.W. and stole merchandise worth an estimated $200,000.

Surveillance cameras captured the two suspects, one of whom was wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with an amateur sports team logo, the letters 'CCS' and the number 14.

Police have confirmed the break-in suspect was not the rightful owner of the distinctive shirt after speaking with the original owner of the hoodie. According to police, the original owner had misplaced the piece of clothing.

Anyone having information about the break-and-enter or who encounters questionable Lululemon items on the secondary market is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.