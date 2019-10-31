CALGARY – Calgary police say the hunt for three distracted theft suspects continues ﻿following the arrests of three of their alleged cohorts in Ontario and Manitoba.

Police released the names and photographs of six people on Oct. 24 who were wanted on a total of 156 charges in connection with distraction thefts that occurred throughout Calgary.

According to police, three of the six suspects have been arrested and taken into custody including:

  • Elvis Stoian, 42, arrested in Winnipeg, MB, wanted on 38 charges
  • Petrache Dadaci, 47, arrested in Toronto, ON, wanted on 30 charges
  • Persida Corciu, 43, arrested in Toronto, ON, wanted on 30 charges

The search continues for the outstanding suspects:

  • Verginica Munteanu, 32, wanted on 31 charges
  • Cornelia Gologan, 43, wanted on 20 charges
  • Costica Marin, 31, wanted on seven charges

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Munteanu, Gologan or Marin is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.