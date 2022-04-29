'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary

Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.

The posters, which depicted racist, fascist and 'white lives matter' themes, were reported in the area of Centre Street N and 64 Avenue, between 4 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.E.

One of the posters depicted an anti-semitic cartoon and stated several offensive and disturbing sentiments, including "diversity is genocide" and "diversity is hatred of whites."

Police say all the posters found were removed, and officers will be consulting with the service's hate crimes coordinator throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person or persons responsible for putting up the posters is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.