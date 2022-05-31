Dog being off leash leads to violent encounter, vehicle vandalism near Cochrane

Cochrane RCMP released this sketch of a suspect accused of pushing a cyclist off his bike then vandalizing his truck. (RCMP handout) Cochrane RCMP released this sketch of a suspect accused of pushing a cyclist off his bike then vandalizing his truck. (RCMP handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina