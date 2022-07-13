Dog that bit child at Lethbridge park caught by police
Dog that bit child at Lethbridge park caught by police
A dog that was on the loose in Lethbridge after biting a child has been captured.
The dog, described by the Lethbridge Police Service as a grey pit bull type, was at an unspecified west side park when the incident occurred.
Police issued a release saying the dog was last seen in the area of Mount Blakiston Road and Rocky Mountain Boulevard West shortly before 1 pm. Roughly 30 minutes later, police issued an update saying they had located the dog.
"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the dog," said a release.
