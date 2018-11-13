A dog that was involved in an October incident that left a nine-year-old girl with injuries to her face remains in a boarding kennel as peace officers await word on whether charges are warranted against the animal’s owner.

On October 30, 2018, Bella Willoughby, a Grade 4 student, was playing on the playground of Joe Clark Elementary School when she saw a woman walking a dog nearby. The girl approached the woman and asked if she could pet the dog. The owner of the dog consented and, during the encounter, the dog jumped up and bit the girl in the face.

Willoughby was brought into the school and, according to the Foothills Patrol Community Peace Officers, the owner of the dog remained outside with her animal and waited for someone to come out to speak with her. The woman allegedly left the scene after a significant amount of time had passed.

RCMP released a request for help from the public with identifying the owner of the dog and the woman contacted the detachment a short time later. The owner placed her dog in a boarding kennel within hours of the incident and the animal has remained under the kennel for more than two weeks.

The girl’s wounds and bruises are healing and she is said to be in good health.

The Foothills Patrol Community Peace Officers confirms the girl’s parents and the dog’s owner met on November 8 to clarify the events of October 30.

A professional behavioural assessment of the dog is scheduled to be conducted as part of the investigation into the biting incident. Foothills Patrol officials say the results of the assessment will be taken into consideration regarding possible charges or additional court applications regarding the dog.