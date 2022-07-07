Dogs in fatal attack on senior could be euthanized, city says

The fate of three dogs involved in a fatal attack on an 86-year-old woman last month will be decided at a court hearing.

The City of Calgary has launched an application under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with the incident that occurred on June 5.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Capitol Hill at approximately 2 p.m. and soon located the victim, identified later as Betty Williams.

Officials say she was in the back alley doing yard work when three dogs escaped from their yard and attacked her.

Williams sustained serious injuries in the incident and died at the scene.

Bylaw officers seized the three dogs involved in the attack shortly afterwards and have been holding them since the incident.

"The animals continue to be held pending the outcome of the Dangerous Dog Act application," the city said in a release.

"The Dangerous Dogs Act application deals only with the disposition of the dogs and requests that the Court order the dogs involved in the incident to be humanely euthanized."

A hearing date is not immediately known.