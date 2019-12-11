CALGARY -- Some Calgary dogs with cancer will be getting extra treats this year after Kali’s Wish Foundation and Kong partnered to deliver toys to local veterinary clinics.

During the month of October, Pet Planet stores, as well as VCA Canada Western Veterinary Specialist & Emergency Centre and Montgomery Village Veterinary Clinic, asked their clients and customers to purchase a toy for dogs with cancer. The money, $8 for each toy, went to support Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation and KONG donated the toy to the hospitals.

A total of 660 toys were donated during the 2019 initiative.

Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation offers support for dog owners, along with information to help them through the emotional rollercoaster from cancer diagnosis to treatment.

"We have volunteer vets," explained Kate Smitko, executive director of Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation. "So anyone can write us through our website at any time and ask a question."

"(Whether) they're not sure where to go, or they're just looking for a second opinion or third opinion, or their vet isn’t giving them the information they need, they can write us.”

Smitko says the volunteer veterinarians will answer any questions within 24 hours. The foundation also offers peer support.

"There's a lot of really hard questions and trauma that families are facing and there's not a lot of support in that area. That’s where Kali‘s wish comes in," said Smitko. "We connect them to another guardian (pet owner), who may have faced, or is facing, the same type of cancer. You can really get some one-on-one support from someone who has faced it as well.”

Kali’s Wish Foundation was started in the early 2000s by Laura Leah English, founder of the Pet Planet chain. Her dog Kali died of cancer and she couldn’t find any information or support for herself or her family. She began the Kali’s Wish Foundation as an educational resource.

It has since expanded to offer direct support to hundreds of animal guardians going through the cancer journey with their dogs.

The toys will be distributed to some of the dogs with cancer Wednesday morning at a veterinary clinic in Sunalta.