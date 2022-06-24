Dollars for dogs: Alberta offers $300K to support service dog industry

Dollars for dogs: Alberta offers $300K to support service dog industry

Organizations such as Delta's BC & Alberta Service Dogs will be receiving money from the UCP government to pay for improved access to service dogs in Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Organizations such as Delta's BC & Alberta Service Dogs will be receiving money from the UCP government to pay for improved access to service dogs in Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina