Dollars for dogs: Alberta offers $300K to support service dog industry

Nine organizations that raise, train, test and place service dogs in Alberta homes will be on the receiving end of some additional funding from the UCP government.

Officials announced Friday that the government was investing $300,000 in Alberta's service dog industry and taking steps to approve three new organizations to do business here.

Jason Luan, Alberta's minister of community and social services, said in a release that the animals are extremely important to the Albertans they serve.

"They help remove barriers, which allows them to participate in their communities through employment and other opportunities," he said.

The three organizations that have been approved are Ottawa-based Meliora Service Dogs, TLC Training and Consulting in Calgary and St. Albert's Holdfast K9.

Owner and trainer at TLC Training Sarah Jane Petti says the government's investment will help them provide the ability for Albertans to train their own service dogs.

"Our clients have told us repeatedly the difference their service dogs make in allowing them to participate more fully in all aspects of their lives."

While each of the new organizations will receive a share of funding, the government says the following will also qualify for grants:

Aspen Service Dogs (Edmonton);

Canadian Canine Training Corporation (Sherwood Park);

Courageous Companions Inc. (Winnipeg);

Red Dog Training Solutions (Edmonton);

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs (Delta, B.C.);

Dogs With Wings (Edmonton); and

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (Burnaby, B.C.).

Additional information about service dog organizations that are approved by the Alberta government can be found online.

