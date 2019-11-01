CALGARY – As the City of Calgary marks the arrival of Family Violence Prevention Month, domestic conflicts have slightly reduced in the city although the issue remains a concern for police.

New statistics released by the Calgary Police Service show officers have responded to seven per cent fewer domestic incidents in the first three quarters of 2019 compared to the same time last year.

Additionally, domestic calls where physical violence occurred or was threatened is down 11 per cent compared to 2018.

While the numbers are a positive sign, social agencies continue to deal with many issues and 2019 is still on track to have 17 per cent more domestic conflicts than the five-year average.

The city is holding an agency fair at the Municipal Building (800 Macleod Trail S.E.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Members of the public will have the chance to meet government and non-profit agencies that support those affected by domestic violence. The agency fair is organized by the Domestic Violence Collective, a group of roughly 70 government and non-profit agencies dedicated to supporting families dealing with domestic conflict and abuse

Calgarians are encouraged to take time this month to talk to children about healthy relationships, donate to organizations that support affected families and volunteer with them.

The crime rates still remain a large concern. Police responded to 21,535 domestic conflicts calls alone in 2018, the vast majority (14,768) were verbal altercations that escalated to the point where officers needed to be present.

A total of 5,388 (25 per cent) of domestic conflict calls in 2018 were also classified as physically violent, while 735 (three per cent) involved damage to, or theft of, property.

According to CPS, Alberta also continues to have the third highest rate of domestic violence in Canada.

Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence are encouraged to call 211 where various agencies can provide support.

Anyone affected can also call the Family & Sexual Abuse Network at either 1-877-237-5888 (for sexual abuse) or 403-234-7233 (for domestic abuse). Victims can also contact the Calgary Police Service anytime by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234