CALGARY -- The family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.

Jose Perez, 61, was hit by a vehicle near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club on Aug. 8, 2020.

According to police, a golfer was leaving the club when he crossed into the incoming lane and hit Perez. Joseph Johnson was later charged with impaired driving causing death.

“How many times do we need to have ‘Don’t drink and drive,’ nailed into our heads,” said Celic Perez, Jose Perez’s daughter.

On Saturday, the Perez family and friends gathered to remember Perez and ask Calgarians to think before they get behind the wheel.

“We don’t want to be here right now, this is not fun for us,” said Uriel Perez, Jose’s son. “This is our community, we don’t want to be here exposing ourselves, but we're doing it for a reason.

“These are the lives that it affects. Everyone here today are people that my dad touched.”

The family would like to see a bike lane added along the stretch of road near the golf club.

The event Saturday was held in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.