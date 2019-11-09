A organization that helps veterans in need is thanking Calgarians after a very generous 24 hours.

As CTV News Calgary reported earlier in the week, the Veteran’s Association Food Bank was running very low on donations. Volunteers who collect and sort the items put a call out for more food and money, and on Saturday, hundreds of people in Calgary came through.

“At least one vehicle every 10 minutes has been pulling in to our front or back doors to drop off hampers,” volunteer Gerard Nelson told CTV News Calgary on Saturday. “And it’s not just one or two bags—(they’re bringing) truck loads or van loads.”

On Thursday, the organization said it might struggle to pack 30 hampers with food for those in need.

By Saturday, Nelson said it was well on its way to reaching its target of 140 hampers.

That food will go towards those who have donned a uniform but find themselves in tough times.

“It’s not just the older gentleman in their 80s or 90s,” Nelson said. “We have young kids coming in at 26 or 27 years old. We have kids with married families—wives and kids of their own. No work... so how do they feed them? Where do they come to?”

If you would like to help the Veterans Association Food Bank, you can drop off donations in person at 820 28 Street NE.