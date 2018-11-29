Organizers at a Calgary charity that collects warm coats, gloves and toques for the less fortunate say they were victimized after thieves stole a large delivery of items this week.

Project Warmth has been in business in the city for the past 30 years and has provided clothing for a couple hundred thousand people over its history.

“We clean, repair and replace zippers and snaps, that sort of thing and then we redistribute it to agencies. There is no cost to anybody,” said Jonathan Fesik, operations manager for Project Warmth.

The group also accepts donations of new items and, during the day on Tuesday, a shipment of jackets from one of the group’s sponsors was delivered at their warehouse.

“Strategic Property Management delivered 10 bags of clothes. We unloaded it at the back and they dropped it off and we stacked it up at the back door.”

Normally they have a bin for donations, but because it was a busy period, the items were left out for about an hour before workers got back to them. By then, the whole delivery had been taken.

A lot of the items were brand new with tags, purchased by Strategic for the express purpose of donating them to the organization.

“Shock-a-rooney. We’ve been doing this for many years,” Fesik said. “I realize times are tough, Alberta’s been through a lot so someone must be pretty desperate. They could have just knocked on the door and we could have helped them.”

Daorcey Le Bray, director of Brand and Community at Strategic Property Management, says the donations taken on Tuesday was the result of one week of a two-week-long charity initiative.

“People were devastated. It’s sad to hear that that’s happening because 1,000 items of clothing means that hundreds of people that need warm clothes are not going to get them when the temperature dips below zero degrees tomorrow.”

Le Bray says that since hearing about the theft, everyone who lives in the buildings they manage and work at Strategic are coming together more than ever before.

“It reminds you of the spirit of the season and it also reminds you that people, at their core, are wonderful people who want to make sure that their fellow citizens and neighbours have a good, safe, warm space.”

Fesik says the best way to help Project Warmth is to make a cash donation on their website or have a look through their closet.

“They can take whatever garments they have to the local fire hall in their community. That’s the best thing.”

Project Warmth accepts adult coats, child coats, mitts, hats, gloves and basically anything winter-related. They work with about 100 agencies throughout the City of Calgary.

The organization says they will be installing a surveillance system to deter future thieves.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)