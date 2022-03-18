Double-digit highs ahead for Calgary, save for a snowy Sunday

The five-day forecast remains solely chilled Sunday; with what follows after, that's the least of our concerns.

The touch of snow might be worth a raised eyebrow, but we'll get there later.

West wind pushes off again this afternoon after a somewhat calmer morning today. We'll have a few cloudier periods, but should see a good deal of sun for the majority of our waking hours. Rinse and repeat this for Saturday, with even less wind, and a southerly approach.

Okay. Sunday, now. The band of snow that's on its way is coming from the northwest and rolling parallel to the foothills. A number of forecast models bounced this out at around two to three centimetres, then dipping as low as a half-centimetre. However, it's started to shake up slightly; the approaching band of precipitation may go a bit farther than clipping Calgary and it's safer to stay at that higher margin. The low quickly moves on, and melting will begin for us later in the day. Working in our favour is the fact that our humidity values locally have no reason to rise before then; moisture is not pushing in until the snow does, so we have a large, absorptive layer prior to seeing any sort of buildup. Temperatures are also expected to remain positive for the day.

Oh, and after that, we briefly get even warmer than this week did, all thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly sunny, westerly breezes in the afternoon

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

On the evening news yesterday, we asked for more photographs of dogs celebrating St Patrick's day. Thanks so much for delivering!

We’ll start with Pepper, sent by Cindy:

And here is Lacey, passed along by Roanne:

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.