CALGARY -- What a streak we had. I've done some asking around to a weather archivist to track the strength of this current streak, but haven't quite gone through the 120-plus years of data just yet.

Here's what I've found.

Daily high streaks of 10 C or warmer through December (min. 4):

1999: 8 days, averaging 14.5 C

1925: 8 days, averaging 13.5 C

2020: 6 days, averaging (accounting for the current forecast) 13.7 C

1954: 5 days, averaging 15.1 C

1988, 5 days, averaging 13.3 C

1939: 4 days, averaging 14.5 C

1956: 4 days, averaging 13.1 C

1980: 4 days, averaging 11.3 C

This data was collated using the years featured from the Tweet below. There are likely a few more I've missed.

Today is the 10th warmest December day on record in #Calgary: 16.1°C. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/vHkJLDPTVC — Calgary Weather Records❄(@YYC_Weather) December 3, 2020

To our current outlook: westerly wind continues Monday and Tuesday, and excess moisture on the B.C. side of the Rockies should bring about a chinook arch. If you have a friend or family member who deals with wicked pressure-headaches in these conditions, be sure to cut them some slack and maybe get them a nice bowl of soup.

Some of that B.C. snow (the Columbia district is entirely warned against snowfall, 15-25 cm) will cascade to our side of the Rockies and generate some flakes in the mountain parks.

Passing through Tuesday, the first disturbance rolls on in, which pushes the upper jet south of us and allows cold air to make its triumphant return, bringing us slowly back below that seasonal normal of 0 C. We could also see mixed (snow/rain) precipitation accompanying the initial wave.

Here’s the five-day:

Monday:

Mainly sunny, wind gusts 30-40 km/h

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 0 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, quick reminder it's December

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Amazing photographs over the weekend. Thanks, to Lisa at the Peace Bridge for the blue-sky high pressure day, and another thanks to Lorna for catching this sunset in Caroline!

