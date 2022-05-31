Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests

Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.

Cody Akoar, 20, and Kuanyliet Kogalt, 20, were killed while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Memorial Drive N.E. in the evening of Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Their bodies were discovered the next morning after police received reports of a vehicle left running.

Autopsies confirmed both men died from gunshot wounds.

"Investigators have combed through hundreds of hours of CCTV from the scene and have identified potential suspects. We believe that Cody and Kuanyliet were targeted by individuals that were known to them, however the motive for the shooting remains under investigation," police said in a release.

And now investigators are looking for "the final piece of the puzzle to be able to lay charges," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"Our investigators have worked tirelessly since December 2020 to bring the investigation this far, and we need people in the community to come forward so that we can bring closure to Cody and Kuanyliet’s families," he said.

"That last little bit of information is all we need, and we know that someone out there has it."

Families of both men also released a statement.

"In December of 2020, Cody lost his life alongside a close friend Kuan. Cody and Kuan will not have the chance to experience the rest of this world past their young age. Cody was a very kind hearted kid with a sense of humour and positivity. Cody loved his family and friends dearly," his family said.

"We as a family are desperately seeking the only form of closure possible to begin to heal. Cody’s death was not an accident, it was an intentional act of cruelty and we struggle to sleep knowing somewhere, the person responsible for taking two lives, is carrying out their life without consequence.

"We are closing in on two years since their death and we have not found answers. We worry for other families who may also suffer at the hands of Cody and Kuanyliet’s murderer. We are asking anyone with any information to come forward to the police. Please help us close this tragic chapter, and bring peace to our family and safety to our community."

Kogalt's family said the last year and a half has been "by far the hardest time of our lives, as we all know losing a loved one is not something you prepare for, nor is it easy."

"Both families haven’t been able to find peace since. We urge anyone that knows anything to speak up," read a statement.

"Nothing pains us more than knowing the person who did this is walking around freely, speaking on what he’s done and mocking both families via social media, and yet no arrest has been made. So again, we kindly ask, if you have any information that can help the investigation, please speak up in the name of justice. And as for Kuanyliet and Cody, we have not forgotten about you and are going to continue to fight until justice is served. We love you and we miss you dearly. Continue to rest in peace."

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.