CALGARY -- A police search was started Saturday evening after two men were shot in northeast Calgary.

Officers found the men after being called to the 300 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard NW at 7:25 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

Police would not say what condition the victims were in, but did confirm a search for a suspect or suspects was underway.

The area is blocked off and the public was asked to avoid the location.

Reroute



Police are dealing with a major incident in the Saddlecrest Blvd NE area of the city. Please stay out of the area. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.