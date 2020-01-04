Double shooting prompts police search in northeast
CTV News Calgary Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 9:11PM MST
CALGARY -- A police search was started Saturday evening after two men were shot in northeast Calgary.
Officers found the men after being called to the 300 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard NW at 7:25 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.
Police would not say what condition the victims were in, but did confirm a search for a suspect or suspects was underway.
The area is blocked off and the public was asked to avoid the location.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.