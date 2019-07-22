A female driver was struck with pepper spray during the theft of her vehicle Monday evening but the offender's getaway in the stolen car was brief.

Police responded to a location in the 2900 block of 26 Avenue Southeast, in the community of Dover, shortly before 10 p.m. following reports of a carjacking.

Officers located a female suffering from the effects of pepper spray and EMS assessed the woman on scene. She did not require transport to hospital.

According to police, the woman had been parked in a Ford Fiesta when a red Lexus approached. A man exited the Lexus, discharged pepper spray into the woman's car and removed the woman from the vehicle. The suspect attempted to drive off in the woman's car but the lingering effects of the spray halted his progress.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance from the carjacking scene.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male who was wearing a red hat at the time of the attack. His accomplice was an Indigenous female.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips mays be submitted to Crime Stoppers.