Dover celebrates opening of east central neighbourhood project

Changes in the community of Dover are helping safely connect residents to the river, shops and schools.

A community bike ride to celebrate the grand opening of the East Central Neighbourhood Streets Project took place Saturday.

New sidewalks and cycling tracks connect Dover to local amenities and destinations outside the community, including the Bow River pathways and the neighbouring communities of Southview, Erin Woods and Forest Lawn.

"We need to build a city that balances people's ability to access everything they need closer to home," said Counc. Gian-Carlo Carra. "And be able to safely get there on active modes, without burning fossil fuels."

Improvements also aim to address speeding concerns in the community. Today celebrates the completion of the first phase and the start of construction on the second phase.