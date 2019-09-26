Downtown Calgary building locked down as police search for suspicious person
CALGARY — Police locked down a tower building in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue S.W. Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious person with a weapon.
They began locking down the building about 9:50 a.m. Thursday and about 30 minutes later, posted to social media saying the situation had been resolved.