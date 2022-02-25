Downtown Calgary homicide victim identified by police

Police have released the name of a man found dead in a downtown Calgary apartment after an autopsy ruled it a homicide.

Two people are in custody charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called to a building in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they discovered Marshall Mason Rath, 23, deceased inside one of the units.

Police earlier said they believe the suspects and victim knew each other and the killing was a result of a domestic-related matter.

Dominic Hood, 29, and Jordan Curtis Vaughn Smith, 27, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Hood is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and Smith is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.