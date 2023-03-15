Downtown CTrain station closed due to police investigation
Calgary Transit confirms CTrains are not stopping at the Fourth Street LRT station in the downtown core due to a police matter.
A CTV News crew spotted a trail of blood at the station shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The nature of the incident, that occurred near the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue S.W., has not been confirmed.
Westbound passengers are encouraged to use the First Street or Seventh Street stations.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A warmer week for Calgary as frigid start to March fades into memory
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Stalkerware': Scientists study 14 spyware apps to see how they can infiltrate your phone
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
DEVELOPING | Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, how likely are bank failures in Canada?
While the risk of a bank failure in Canada isn't zero, many of the circumstances that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank don't apply in the Canadian banking sector.
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Elderly penguins receive 'world first' custom lenses in successful cataract surgery
Three elderly king penguins have been fitted with custom-made eye lenses during surgery to remove cataracts in what is believed to be a world first procedure to improve their sight, according to a Singapore zoo.
Russia wants to recover debris of U.S. drone from Black Sea
Russian authorities say that they will try to recover the fragments of a U.S. surveillance drone that American forces brought down in the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets.
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
Edmonton
-
Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Folk Music Festival will return in 2023 after all, organizers say
Not quite two months after organizers announced it would be cancelled, possibly forever, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back on for 2023.
-
Alberta reboots 'calling' campaign, British Columbians are listening
As her neighbouring counterpart revives his "Alberta is calling" campaign, B.C.'s jobs minister is downplaying the first brain drain the province has seen in more than a decade.
-
Land lift: How Vancouver zoning policy creates multi-million-dollar teardowns
When the city rezones a property to allow more density, its value can increase many times over, basically overnight. Vancouver has a strategy for dealing with that fact. Is it still working?
Atlantic
-
Halifax's University of King's College to release report on sexual assault allegations against former professor
The University of King's College in Halifax is set to release its independent report today on the accusations of sexual assault against one of the university's former professors.
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wed., March 15, 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
'Tide of human misery': Nanaimo mayor speaks out after recent crimes
Surveillance video from Nanaimo shows the alarming moments after Clint Smith, owner of an auto repair shop, was shot in the stomach on Sunday.
-
Part of E&N rail line being returned to island First Nation
A section of the E&N rail line land is being returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve north of Nanaimo as the provincial and federal governments continue to mull what to do with the aged rail line.
-
Victoria woman arrested after RCMP raid suspected drug house near Duncan
A 24-year-old Victoria woman has been arrested after police raided a suspected drug house on Cowichan Tribes land near Duncan, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario plans to require women-only bathrooms on large construction sites
Monte McNaughton is set to announce Wednesday that he is proposing to amend rules about bathrooms on construction sites to make them cleaner, safer and provide some for women only.
-
This is what the driverless trains on the Ontario Line will look like
Transit riders have been given a sneak peek at the driverless trains that will operate on the Ontario Line subway extension.
-
Driver in life-threatening condition after crashing into several vehicles in midtown Toronto
A man has life-threatening injuries after driving their vehicle into a number of parked vehicles Tuesday night in midtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
Vehicular attacks hard to prevent, but some urban design measures can help: expert
Preventing attacks where vehicles are used as weapons is difficult, but certain urban design measures might help avert them, an expert says.
-
Radio station 98.5 FM: Patrick Lagace will replace Paul Arcand in 2024
Montreal radio station 98.5 FM announced Wednesday morning that Patrick Lagacé, host of its late afternoon show, will take over from Paul Arcand at the helm of the morning show in just over a year.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
Ottawa breweries say alcohol tax hike will hurt them
Brewers in Ottawa are pushing for the federal government to freeze or lower the federal alcohol tax.
-
Police seek six suspects in filmed violent attack in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. are looking for six suspects after a serious assault in the city’s west end.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
U.S. bank failure treated as ‘extinction event’ in Waterloo Region tech sector
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. led to a weekend of crisis management in Waterloo Region as roughly 10 per cent of tech start-ups in Canada faced a cash crunch following the bank’s collapse.
-
16-year-old driver stopped going 166km/h on Highway 8 in Kitchener: OPP
A 16-year-old driver with a G2 licence has been charged with stunt driving after being stopped on Highway 8 and Fairview Road in Kitchener, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Saskatoon
-
Alleged victim disappointed as former Saskatoon gym teacher appears in court by phone
A Saskatoon woman who is unable to identify herself due to a court-ordered publication ban she's fighting to remove says she is disappointed she wasn't able to face her former gym teacher in court on Monday.
-
23-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home
The Prince Albert police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple people taken into custody following standoff in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police had traffic restricted on Idylwyld Drive Tuesday afternoon as they pursued several suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmachine crash on Lake Nipissing
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer tabled for Downtown Winnipeg police headquarters lawsuit
A settlement offer is on the table for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project.
-
Perimeter, portion of Highway 1 closed due to poor driving conditions
Manitobans are being reminded by RCMP to stay home tonight if possible due to poor driving conditions.
-
Manitoba government releases plan for teacher registry, discipline regime
The Manitoba government has released details of its plan for a registry and discipline system for teachers.
Regina
-
Mystery surrounds abandoned car on Regina street that sat for over 2 months with tickets piling up
A car sat on a Regina street for more than two months with tickets piling up, according to residents in the area.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating at 60%, second highest in country, poll says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has a 60 per cent approval rating putting him second highest among the provinces, according to a poll released by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Sask. immigration nominations to increase 42% by 2025, province says
Saskatchewan is preparing for a rise in immigration following a change in regulations between the province and federal government.