Downtown CTrain station closed due to police investigation

CALGARY -

Calgary Transit confirms CTrains are not stopping at the Fourth Street LRT station in the downtown core due to a police matter.

A CTV News crew spotted a trail of blood at the station shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The nature of the incident, that occurred near the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue S.W., has not been confirmed.

Westbound passengers are encouraged to use the First Street or Seventh Street stations.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.