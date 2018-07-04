Three people are facing a slew of charges after police seized drugs, firearms and a number of items that could be used to create fraudulent documents from a van near Airdrie last week.

Police responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle that was parked along Big Hill Springs Road, near Range Road 13, at about 8:00 a.m. on June 27.

A resident reported the U-Haul van to RCMP and said that they believed the occupants may have been targeting his property.

Three people were trying to scrape the U-Haul decals off of the van when police arrived and they were taken into custody.

Police say break-in tools and pieces of mail were visible in the van and a search also turned up firearms, ammunition, drugs, stolen identification, stolen mail, stolen cheques and equipment that could be used by forgers.

Shawn Patrick Corliss, 29, of Calgary, Hayley Elizabeth McGowan, 23, of Calgary, and 19-year-old Taylor Leigh Admussen, of Edmonton have been charged with 94 offences each.

All three are expected to appear in Provincial Court in Airdrie on July 26, 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.