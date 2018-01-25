A police investigation targeting drug trafficking at the street-level in Calgary's downtown area has resulted in charges against seven individuals.

Police launched an investigation on January 15th and concentrated their efforts on high-traffic areas in the core.

Seven people were charged at the conclusion of the three-day investigation and 28 charges of trafficking methamphetamine, proceeds of crime, breach of recognizance and possession of an identity document were laid.

The following people are facing drug-related charges.

Robert France, 37

Lee Sharpe, 48

Shawn Sokolowski, 46

Collette Wolfe, 28

Sean Gummerson, 37

Madison Morrision, 25

James Ivan, 51

Police say dealers are drawn to these parts of the city because they believe they can operate under the radar and say drug trafficking also brings violence and property crime to the community where it is occurring.