Dozens of dogs rescued from Manitoba dump set to arrive in Calgary
Some of the puppies set to arrive in Calgary after being rescued from a northern Manitoba dump. (Facebook/Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue)
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:30AM MDT
More than 30 homeless dogs and puppies are on their way to Calgary after being rescued from a Manitoba garbage dump where they had little hope of surviving.
Volunteers with Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (RAMR) will be waiting at Springbank Pet Resort on Wednesday afternoon to greet a trailer full of strays that were rounded-up from a northern Manitoba community which commonly does dog culls.
The 20 dogs and three or four litters of puppies will get checked over by a vet when they arrive then go to foster homes and eventually be adopted out as pets.
RMAR lists a profile of the dogs’ behavior and temperament on its website and Facebook page to help find the dogs suitable homes.