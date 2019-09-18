More than 30 homeless dogs and puppies are on their way to Calgary after being rescued from a Manitoba garbage dump where they had little hope of surviving.

Volunteers with Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (RAMR) will be waiting at Springbank Pet Resort on Wednesday afternoon to greet a trailer full of strays that were rounded-up from a northern Manitoba community which commonly does dog culls.

The 20 dogs and three or four litters of puppies will get checked over by a vet when they arrive then go to foster homes and eventually be adopted out as pets.

RMAR lists a profile of the dogs’ behavior and temperament on its website and Facebook page to help find the dogs suitable homes.