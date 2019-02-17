A number of dogs that were going to be euthanized a few weeks ago are now in the care of an animal care agency in Alberta.

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue says the animals were found roaming on a number of different First Nations communities in northern Saskatchewan by residents, who then turned them over to dog rescue staff.

Many of the dogs come from communities that don’t possess any veterinarians who can spay or neuter them. As a result, the problem leads to more and more wild dogs wandering the streets.

Now that they’re in Alberta, they are available for adoption.

The group has also set up a GoFundMe page to help them cover the costs of transportation.