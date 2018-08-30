Police have recovered about $70,000 worth of stolen bikes from a garage in the Marlborough area and are working to return them to the rightful owners.

On August 15, police attended a residence in the 1400 block of 43 Street N.E. after receiving complaints from the public.

Officers found a stolen vehicle and a number of licence plates at the property and located 41 high-end bikes and a tandem bicycle in a detached garage.

The models of the bikes include; GURU, Specialized, Scott, Kona, Regal, Norco, Trek, Niner, Giant, Cannondale, Rocky Mountain, Cervelo, Santa Cruz and Felt.

Investigators believe the bikes were taken from storage lockers inside apartment complexes over the last year.

Police are hoping to return the bikes to the owners and say seven owners have been identified so far.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may be the rightful owners of one of the recovered bikes is asked to contact Constable Langham or Constable Hostland by either calling the District 4 office at 403-428-6400, or emailing them at pol4413@calgarypolice.ca and pol4460@calgarypolice.ca.

Owners will need to provide proof of ownership, either a serial number, make and model, distinguishing features or custom parts or alterations, and/or photos of the owner with the bike.

Anyone with information about the thefts of the bike is asked to contact the officers above, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org