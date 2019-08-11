The three-day annual event saw some rain and cold weather, but thousands braved the elements to take a look at the Dragon Boat Festival on the Glenmore Reservoir.

Organizers of the event held at North Glenmore Park say the sport welcomes people of all ages and abilities.

"There is no one single person that can be the strongest person to cross the line. You need to work as a team,”" said Danny Ng, director of Calgary’s Dragon Boat Society. "That’s the critical portion of racing here for dragon boats. You have to paddle in unison, you have to paddle together and if you don’t you’re not going to cross the finish line."

Around 2,200 people competed in the races, across 59 teams.

The Dragon Boat Society also held a charity race, raising money for Wood’s Homes, an agency that offers mental health programs for youth.

You can learn more about the event and society by going to their website.