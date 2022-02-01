'Dreams do come true:' Tsuut’ina Nation man turned childhood dream into a reality

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

DerRic Starlight grew up watching the 1980s classic Fraggle Rock, and dreamed that one day, he would become a star on the show.

“My mother would always tell me that one day, my dream of working on television will come true, I just had to keep believing,” described the comedian puppeteer.

Fraggle Rock ran from 1983 to 1987, but after all these years, the children’s series has made a comeback. The reboot of the show was filmed in Calgary for six months between January and June 2021.

When Starlight caught wind that his favourite childhood show was being filmed in Calgary, it was almost as if he was meant to be a part of the cast.

“We used to watch Fraggle Rock right after the wonderful world of Disney,” explained Starlight.

“You know, I was a CBC kid, and because I loved the Henson Muppets so much, you know, I instantly fell in love with Fraggle Rock right away.”

Fraggle Rock ran from 1983 to 1987, but after all these years, the children’s series has made a comeback. The reboot of the show was filmed in Calgary for six months between January and June 2021.

PUPPETEER

He worked as a puppeteer on 13 new episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Being on-set in Calgary for six months last year brought back some nostalgia from his childhood.

“It was a dream come true, and you know I couldn't believe that I was there,” described Starlight.

“It felt like a dream because it’s something you think about all the time your entire life, like I want to be apart of the Jim Henson company, and when you finally get there, it was like a dream.”

Starlight went to film school when he was just 17, the same age that Jim Henson, Starlight’s idol, went to film school too. When Starlight found out he was given a role in the new Fraggle Rock series, he recalls how challenging it was to keep the secret.

“I had to keep it a secret for a whole year, I couldn’t tell anybody,” said Starlight.

Fraggle Rock ran from 1983 to 1987, but after all these years, the children’s series has made a comeback. The reboot of the show was filmed in Calgary for six months between January and June 2021.

“That was really hard.”

'NUPPET' TOUR

The Tsuut’ina Nation native has embarked on a national tour, performing with his own puppets called "nuppets," which means "native puppets, where he teaches his audience about following your dreams and the power of hope.

“This tour is to brighten the future, saying that 'hey I made to the Jim Henson company,' dreams do come true,” explained Starlight.

“So, now I’m telling all our Indigenous communities and children out there, 'it’s your turn to follow your dream now’”.

In living out his dreams, Starlight has become a great role model for Indigenous children and youth.

“He really brings in his creativity, and shows our youth a lot of ways to follow their dreams, whether its the arts, but showing that just not giving up no matter what age you're at, and that there’s still room to grow in that way,” said Blood Tribe director of communications and community engagement, Pam Blood.

Starlight's ‘Ark to Success Tour’ has been making it’s away across southern Alberta, and he’ll be performing at the Sik-Ooh-Kotok Friendship Society in Lethbridge tonight at 7. You can also watch the reboot of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV.