Dreams take flight through southern Alberta high school flight academy program

The program, which started in 2019, teaches the students everything they need to know for future careers in aviation. The program, which started in 2019, teaches the students everything they need to know for future careers in aviation.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina