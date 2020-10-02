CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP is asking for help to identify a dark-coloured truck used in a drive-by shooting in a hamlet northeast of Calgary last week.

Between 12:45 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 28, a dark-coloured pickup drove by two residences in the Hamlet of Conrich, about 21 kilometres northeast of Calgary, and opened fire.

No injuries were reported but there was damage to property.

Police say they believe the shootings were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.