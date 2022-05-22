Drive-by shooting reported in Olds, Alta., 2 suspects sought

Olds RCMP is asking for help to identify two people and a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this month in the southern Alberta town.

It happened on Highway 2 between Highway 582, at the Didsbury overpass, and Highway 27, at the Olds overpass.

Police said two vehicles were heading north on the QEII about 7 p.m. on May 11 when a suspect vehicle accelerated to pass the victim.

"While the vehicles were beside each other a firearm was pointed from the suspect vehicle at the victim, multiple rounds were discharged at the victim’s vehicle," RCMP said in a release.

The suspect vehicle was described as being grey or black and a two-door sports car.

"With the assistance of the RCMP forensic identification services, evidence has been recovered from the victim’s vehicle," police said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as being a white male in his mid to late 20s with a black beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle is described as a female with dark hair.

Anyone who was in the area or has dash cam footage after traveling in the area between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 11 is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.