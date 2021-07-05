CALGARY -- Stampede revellers will have an untraditional pancake breakfast option this year as one of the longest running events in the city will be serving up take-home pancake kits.

CF Chinook Centre will host a modified Stampede Breakfast on Saturday, July 10 with pancake mix and syrup kits doled out in a drive-thru arrangement to ensure the safety of guests.

While waiting in their vehicles, participants will be treated to live entertainment including country music performances.

The breakfast will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the mall's east parking lot near Macleod Trail.

Three days later, on July 13, CF Market Mall will welcome guests for a Stampede breakfast that will more closely resemble the traditional events of previous years.

The breakfast will be hosted by the Stampede Caravan Committee in the east parking lot of the northwest shopping centre and will offer cooked pancakes to attendees with markers placed to ensure physical distancing in the lineups.