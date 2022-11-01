'Drive with extreme caution': Cochrane RCMP warn motorists of hazardous conditions

The snow has been falling in the Calgary area since the early afternoon, but now the weather is taking its toll on drivers and travel in the region.

Cochrane RCMP have responded to several crashes so far on Tuesday evening, including a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and an SUV.

"Collision scene is described between Ridge Road and Hermitage Road (Range Road 50) along Highway 1," police said in a release.

Police tell CTV News that two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

In addition, police say "multiple collisions" have been reported to them throughout the area because of the changing weather.

RCMP say they are working to slow down traffic through the area as crews are out helping motorists who have either collided with others or slid off the road.

"Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution, black ice and changing conditions are impacting visibility and surface traction on the road," police said.

RCMP are expected to follow up with additional information.