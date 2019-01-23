A late afternoon collision involving a semi-trailer at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564 sent one person to hospital.

According to RCMP, an eastbound vehicle travelling on Highway 564 collided with a southbound semi-trailer at the intersection shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The driver, the lone occupant of the passenger vehicle, was airlifted from the crash site to the Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance. The nature of the driver’s injuries and their condition at the time of transport have not been confirmed.

The transport truck driver was not seriously injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash. The highways remained opened to traffic following the collision.