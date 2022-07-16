Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's

Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.

Police were called to the scene of the business on Macleod Trail at approximately 1:15 a.m. following reports of an impaired driver.

When they arrived, they found a man driving a vehicle had hit several people in a parking lot near the bar.

EMS told CTV News that paramedics arrived at the scene at 1:28 a.m. and found three men were injured in the incident.

A man in his 20s was in serious but stable condition, a man in his mid-30s was in stable condition and a man in his 50s was in serious but stable condition. All three were taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

The suspect was located and arrested without further incident.

Charges are pending against the driver.