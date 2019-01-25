Police say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run that took place last September on Highway 5 near Lethbridge.

Two people, a man and a woman, were walking southbound along the highway on September 2, 2018 at about 4:50 a.m.

A truck, also heading southbound, ended up hitting the man and left him with fatal injuries.

The victim, identified as a 26-year-old from the Blood First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman walking with him was not hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck did not stop following the crash but police managed to track both of them down.

RCMP forensic teams have examined the truck and charges have now been laid against the driver, identified as Michael White Quills of Cardston, Alberta.

White Quills, 31, faces one count of failing to stop/remain at a collision causing death.

His next court appearance is scheduled at the Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 6.