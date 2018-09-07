The driver of a vehicle that hit an RCMP cruiser while it was stopped on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday has been charged with impaired driving.

An RCMP officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 1, east of Highway 22, on September 3 at about 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The officer was not injured in the incident and the driver of the offending vehicle stopped a short distance away.

Police say the cruiser sustained minor damage.

Lorna Shackelly, 55, of Calgary is charged with impaired driving of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over .08 and with driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway.

Shackelly is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Court on October 16, 2018