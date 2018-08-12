Calgary police are investigating an incident where a car ended up smashing into the doors of a TD Bank in the southeast community of Deer Ridge.

Investigators say that a driver drove into the building at about 6:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.

It’s not known if anything was taken from the bank.

The driver was located a short time later and police are questioning them about the incident, trying to determine if it was a deliberate act or the result of a medical episode.

No one was injured in the incident.