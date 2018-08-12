CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Driver crashes into southeast Calgary bank
Police are questioning a driver in connection with an incident that took place on Saturday evening in Deer Ridge.
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 11:02AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating an incident where a car ended up smashing into the doors of a TD Bank in the southeast community of Deer Ridge.
Investigators say that a driver drove into the building at about 6:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.
It’s not known if anything was taken from the bank.
The driver was located a short time later and police are questioning them about the incident, trying to determine if it was a deliberate act or the result of a medical episode.
No one was injured in the incident.