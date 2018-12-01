Calgary police are investigating after the driver of a small car died after crashing into one of the glass towers near an ENMAX substation early Saturday morning.

Officials say they were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of 10 Avenue and 3 Street S.E. for reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle against a power pole. The resulting impact had knocked down a number of power lines.

“We had a single motor vehicle accident with one of the glass towers or electrical transformers that deliver power to the downtown core,” said Acting Sgt. Tony Cecchetto.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Cecchetto says that the crash did not cause a significant power outage, but it did disrupt the grid for a very brief period of time.

“There were some short outages, there was a lot of flickering downtown and reports that it was felt all the way to Chinook but there were no major power outages.”

Zack Hussein, who lives in an apartment building near the incident, says he heard a large bang and several flashes of light when the crash occurred.

“I thought it was maybe the trains going by or something else. What it actually was it was a cable coming down, super bright, blowing up in flames with sparks everywhere.”

ENMAX crews were called to the scene to assist with the situation considering there were several live wires in the area. Cecchetto says that all emergency crews employ a great deal of caution in dealing with these sorts of incidents.

“Any time there is a motor vehicle accident with a power pole or a glass tower, we take everything seriously and have a perimeter set up.”

No one else was injured and police are continuing to investigate.