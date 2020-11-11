CALGARY -- One man is dead following a Tuesday night crash along the ring road in the city's southeast.

According to police, a minivan was travelling eastbound on Stoney Trail near the Highway 22X interchange when it left the road, went down a steep embankment and landed in a storm pond.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was pulled from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition. He later died in hospital.

A section of Stoney Trail between the 52 Street and 114 Ave S.E. exits was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.