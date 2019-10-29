Driver dead following southwest crash, police say heart attack preceded collision
A car is placed on a flatbed following a crash involving a parked vehicle in Glenbrook on Oct. 28, 2019.
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:44AM MDT
CALGARY – One man is dead following a Monday night collision with a parked car in the southwest neighbourhood of Glenbrook.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 51 Street and Glengrove Close S.W. shortly after 7 p.m. following reports a car had crashed into a parked vehicle.
EMS transported the driver of the car, a man believed to be approximately 30 years old, to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition where he was pronounced dead.
The collision remains under investigation. According to police, the man had suffered a heart attack prior to the collision.
A section of 51 Street was closed to traffic for several hours.