CALGARY – One man is dead following a Monday night collision with a parked car in the southwest neighbourhood of Glenbrook.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 51 Street and Glengrove Close S.W. shortly after 7 p.m. following reports a car had crashed into a parked vehicle.

EMS transported the driver of the car, a man believed to be approximately 30 years old, to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition where he was pronounced dead.

The collision remains under investigation. According to police, the man had suffered a heart attack prior to the collision.

A section of 51 Street was closed to traffic for several hours.