CALGARY -- A driver was declared dead after a crash late Saturday that saw a vehicle leave the road and land in a northwest Calgary parking lot.

Police were called to the Beacon Hill Shopping Centre near Stoney Trail and Sarcee Trail N.W. just before midnight, where they found a vehicle upside down.

The driver was declared deceased.

It appears the vehicle left Sarcee Trail, went through a fence, over an embankment and landed in the parking lot.

No other information is availalable and the Traffic Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.