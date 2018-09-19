A 23-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash on Highway 2A, south of Crossfield, on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a head-on crash between two vehicles on the highway at about 5:20 p.m.

The drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles and both were taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries. One of the drivers later died in hospital.

Police shut down a portion of the highway for several hours to investigate and it was reopened to traffic at about 9:30 p.m.

Police say road and weather conditions are not believed to be factors in the fatal crash.

The name of the deceased man is not being released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision and did not speak with an officer at the scene, to contact the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at 403-945-7267.