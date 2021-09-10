Driver ejected in serious crash on Glenmore Trail

Emergency crews surround a commercial vehicle along westbound Glenmore Trail near the Blackfoot Trail interchange following a Friday morning crash. Emergency crews surround a commercial vehicle along westbound Glenmore Trail near the Blackfoot Trail interchange following a Friday morning crash.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon