A pickup truck left the road at the interchange of Country Hills Boulevard and Stoney Trail on Friday afternoon and ended up submerged in water.

At around 2:00 p.m., the driver of the truck was navigating the exit from eastbound Country Hills Boulevard that connects with southbound Stoney Trail when the vehicle slid into a retention pond. The driver, the lone occupant of the truck, was able to free himself from the vehicle and make his way out of the water.

Emergency crews, including members of the Calgary Fire Department aquatic team, responded to the scene and determined the man was not seriously injured.

As of late Friday afternoon, efforts were underway to retrieve the truck from the pond.

Slick conditions on Stoney Trail resulted in several crashes on Friday afternoon including a collision involving a transport truck and a car near Peigan Trail Southeast. According to police, impatient drivers were attempting to circumvent the traffic delays by crossing a median.