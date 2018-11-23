CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Driver escapes unharmed after pickup truck splashes into northeast retention pond
A pickup truck in a retention pond at the Stoney Trail- Country Hills Boulevard interchange in northeast Calgary on Friday afternoon
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 5:15PM MST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 5:20PM MST
A pickup truck left the road at the interchange of Country Hills Boulevard and Stoney Trail on Friday afternoon and ended up submerged in water.
At around 2:00 p.m., the driver of the truck was navigating the exit from eastbound Country Hills Boulevard that connects with southbound Stoney Trail when the vehicle slid into a retention pond. The driver, the lone occupant of the truck, was able to free himself from the vehicle and make his way out of the water.
Emergency crews, including members of the Calgary Fire Department aquatic team, responded to the scene and determined the man was not seriously injured.
As of late Friday afternoon, efforts were underway to retrieve the truck from the pond.
Slick conditions on Stoney Trail resulted in several crashes on Friday afternoon including a collision involving a transport truck and a car near Peigan Trail Southeast. According to police, impatient drivers were attempting to circumvent the traffic delays by crossing a median.
Hi, #YYC drivers on Stony Tr. My colleagues are working hard to get everyone moving. If you are stuck on Stony Tr please stop trying to drive across the median. This is dangerous & is causing more delays. We are now ticketing drivers who do this. #YYCTraffic #StonyTr #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/rMHTEw62LE— Cst Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) November 23, 2018