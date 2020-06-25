Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Driver hospitalized after crashing into parked car in Monterey Park
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:46AM MDT
Firefighters removing debris from Catalina Blvd. N.E. after a vehicle crashed into a parked car early Thursday morning
CALGARY -- One person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition following an early morning crash in a northeast neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Catalina Blvd. N.E. at around 2 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a parked car.
The driver — age and gender not confirmed — was transported by ambulance to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Police confirm the driver's condition has since stabilized.
The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.