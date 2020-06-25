CALGARY -- One person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition following an early morning crash in a northeast neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Catalina Blvd. N.E. at around 2 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a parked car.

The driver — age and gender not confirmed — was transported by ambulance to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police confirm the driver's condition has since stabilized.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.