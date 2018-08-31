A man in his 30’s was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following an early evening crash in the city’s southeast.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of Ogden Road and 13A Street Southeast following reports of a rollover.

According to police, the driver of a sedan struck a guardrail while attempting to maneuver a curve in the road. The vehicle left the road, crashed through a fence, collided with a parked Toyota Tundra in the parking lot of a business and flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the car was trapped in the wreckage and extricated by fire crews. EMS transported the man to hospital for treatment of his undisclosed injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Several roads in the area were closed in the hours following the crash.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash but the investigation into the collision is ongoing.