A 27-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital in critical, life threatening condition following a single vehicle crash on a rural road.

A STARS Air Ambulance crew was deployed to a location on Range Road 20, near Township Road 274, early Thursday evening following reports of a crash.

Officials confirm the lone occupant of the car, a 27-year-old man, was airlifted from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre.