Driver in critical condition following crash northwest of Airdrie
A damaged car along Range Road 20 following Thursday evening's crash that sent one man to hospital in critical condition
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:38PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 9:53PM MDT
A 27-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital in critical, life threatening condition following a single vehicle crash on a rural road.
A STARS Air Ambulance crew was deployed to a location on Range Road 20, near Township Road 274, early Thursday evening following reports of a crash.
Officials confirm the lone occupant of the car, a 27-year-old man, was airlifted from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre.