The driver of a truck that was involved in a fatal collision on a highway near the Lethbridge airport on the weekend has turned himself in to police.

Police were called to Highway 5, near Township Road 82, for reports of a pedestrian collision at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a man and a woman were walking on the highway towards the airport when the man was struck by a passing truck.

The 26-year-old man, from the Blood Tribe, was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was uninjured.

Police say it was dark outside at the time of the collision but that the street lights were on.

Officials say the truck left the scene after the collision and Highway 5 was closed for a number of hours while police investigated.

The owner of the truck saw reports about the crash in the media and on Monday came forward with the driver.

The 31-year-old man was taken into custody but so far no charges have been laid.

Police say the red, Dodge Ram truck has been seized and will be examined by investigators.